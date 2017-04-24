Coatesville Self Storage of PA Celebrates Grand Opening
Coatesville Self Storage will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 28 to celebrate its opening in Coatesville, Pa. The 4:30 p.m. event will include tours of the property at 99 N. Caln Road as well as refreshments and raffles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
