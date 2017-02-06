Man runs from police, rescued after...
A Chester County man who ran from Slatington Police after a traffic stop fell off a cliff into freezing quarry waters. Borough Police Chief Dave Rachman said the incident occurred at 11:47 p.m. Friday after a vehicle operated by the suspect, Tyler Fountain, 22, of Coatesville, was pulled over in the 100 block of Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Jan 23
|Pellenga
|122
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec '16
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov '16
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|222
