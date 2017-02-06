Man runs from police, rescued after...

A Chester County man who ran from Slatington Police after a traffic stop fell off a cliff into freezing quarry waters. Borough Police Chief Dave Rachman said the incident occurred at 11:47 p.m. Friday after a vehicle operated by the suspect, Tyler Fountain, 22, of Coatesville, was pulled over in the 100 block of Main Street.

