Loughery elected chair of Pa. Young R...

Loughery elected chair of Pa. Young Republicans

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 8, 2017 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

The Pennsylvania Young Republicans elected a new chairman, Rick Loughery of Chester County, to lead the organization with new energy and a new path forward at its annual convention in Hershey, PA following the Republican Party of Pennsylvania's official meeting. Elected with unanimous support by the membership of the Pennsylvania Young Republicans, Chairman Loughery outlined a vision to build new chapters in counties across the state and to support the growth of existing chapters, as well as strengthening the organization's relationships within the Republican Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar 22 Greg 6
glen mills schools (Sep '11) Feb '17 Youngnuts1 123
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
Dangerous Water in Coatesville! Stay safe now! Feb '17 Masha 1
Click and check ths out.... Dec '16 Mama6 1
"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club? Dec '16 Someguy 1
jamie Finnefrock Nov '16 ok 1
See all Coatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coatesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Chester County was issued at April 06 at 3:27PM EDT

Coatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Coatesville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC