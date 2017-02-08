Loughery elected chair of Pa. Young Republicans

The Pennsylvania Young Republicans elected a new chairman, Rick Loughery of Chester County, to lead the organization with new energy and a new path forward at its annual convention in Hershey, PA following the Republican Party of Pennsylvania's official meeting. Elected with unanimous support by the membership of the Pennsylvania Young Republicans, Chairman Loughery outlined a vision to build new chapters in counties across the state and to support the growth of existing chapters, as well as strengthening the organization's relationships within the Republican Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.