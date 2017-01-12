With trial near, no ruling on racist texts in case of Chesco ex-school chief
Richard Como, left, is accused of nepotism in hiring practices and diverting school district funds to pay for high school championship football rings, among other offenses. With opening arguments set to begin Monday in the case of a former Chester County superintendent who is charged with theft and ethics violations, the presiding judge on Wednesday did not rule on whether prosecutors could introduce as evidence racist texts sent by the defendant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Jmac
|121
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec '16
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov '16
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|222
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC