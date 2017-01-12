With trial near, no ruling on racist ...

With trial near, no ruling on racist texts in case of Chesco ex-school chief

Wednesday Jan 4

Richard Como, left, is accused of nepotism in hiring practices and diverting school district funds to pay for high school championship football rings, among other offenses. With opening arguments set to begin Monday in the case of a former Chester County superintendent who is charged with theft and ethics violations, the presiding judge on Wednesday did not rule on whether prosecutors could introduce as evidence racist texts sent by the defendant.

