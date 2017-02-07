Sandra Shirk Heidlauf

Sandra Shirk Heidlauf

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mrs. Heidlauf was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on October 4, 1940, the daughter of the late William Shirk and Marian Mulvaney Shirk. She was a residential care facilitator and a crisis suicide hotline operator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glen mills schools (Sep '11) Jan 23 Pellenga 122
Click and check ths out.... Dec '16 Mama6 1
"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club? Dec '16 Someguy 1
jamie Finnefrock Nov '16 ok 1
French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Angrygirl 4
Poll Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07) Jul '16 Diego-619 118
News Public schools and your money (Jun '15) Mar '16 Just saying 222
See all Coatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coatesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chester County was issued at February 08 at 3:45PM EST

Coatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Coatesville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC