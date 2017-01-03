Pennsylvania slows down on key econom...

Pennsylvania slows down on key economic development program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Pike County Courier

Pennsylvania is throttling back on one of its signature economic development programs. The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has sent rejection letters to Philadelphia, Coatesville and other municipalities that submitted applications to the Keystone Opportunity Zone program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glen mills schools (Sep '11) Dec 27 Jmac 121
Click and check ths out.... Dec 15 Mama6 1
"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club? Dec 13 Someguy 1
jamie Finnefrock Nov '16 ok 1
French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Angrygirl 4
Poll Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07) Jul '16 Diego-619 118
News Public schools and your money (Jun '15) Mar '16 Just saying 222
See all Coatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coatesville Forum Now

Coatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Coatesville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC