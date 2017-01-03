Pennsylvania slows down on key economic development program
Pennsylvania is throttling back on one of its signature economic development programs. The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has sent rejection letters to Philadelphia, Coatesville and other municipalities that submitted applications to the Keystone Opportunity Zone program.
