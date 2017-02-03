PECO to spend $1.8M on tree/vegetatio...

PECO to spend $1.8M on tree/vegetation trimming

Monday Jan 16 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

PECO customers in northwestern Chester County will benefit from a $1.8 million investment to trim trees and remove vegetation along 352 miles of aerial electric lines. This work, which will begin in early January, will be completed by the end of March and will improve electric service for 22,000 customers.

Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Coatesville, PA

