Chester Co. farmers, producers star a...

Chester Co. farmers, producers star again at Pa. Farm Show

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg this past weekend, resulting in an impressive array of ribbons in the show's 101 Chester County cheesemakers, led by three-time repeat champions Matt Hettlinger and Samuel Kennedy of The Farm at Doe Run , were again victorious across several categories in this year's cheese competition. Most notably, The Farm at Doe Run's "Seven Sisters" cheese won "Best of Show" honors, the same cheese that has topped the rankings since the Farm Show began their cheese competition three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glen mills schools (Sep '11) Dec 27 Jmac 121
Click and check ths out.... Dec '16 Mama6 1
"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club? Dec '16 Someguy 1
jamie Finnefrock Nov '16 ok 1
French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Angrygirl 4
Poll Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07) Jul '16 Diego-619 118
News Public schools and your money (Jun '15) Mar '16 Just saying 222
See all Coatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coatesville Forum Now

Coatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Coatesville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC