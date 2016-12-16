Brandywine Health Foundation announce...

Brandywine Health Foundation announces $416K in grants

The Brandywine Health Foundation has announced 23 grants totaling $416,000, bringing the Foundation's total giving since it began awarding grants and scholarships in 2002 to $16,204,093 in the Foundation's Fifteenth Anniversary year. "Our community is very fortunate to have so many strong and effective non-profits here in Coatesville.

