What To Do: Downingtown Parade, Kennett Solstice ring in holdays
Downingtown has always been a neighborly town - so neighborly that it has an annual event schedule that includes Good Neighbor Day each summer and Good Neighbor Christmas will host its annual Solstice Arts & Craft Fair from 109 a.m.-2 p.m. The library will spend four hours in holiday market mode. The vendors at Saturday's event will be Brandywine Basics, Hi Buff!, ChesCo Photography, Emily Pellini, Grete Design, Lenape Flower Farm, Michele Meehan, Mary Ann Piccard, Soothing Suds, The Write Group Kennett Square and author Aurora Cannon.
