The curse of the reality stars - from...

The curse of the reality stars - from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Teen Mom

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

And as if predicting the advent of reality TV, the artist summed up our current obsession with fame and celebrity, and the desire of so many to chase the elusive rewards of fame. But while many stars have sparkled on the small screen, successfully creating their own brands and making their fortunes, there is a growing number of reality stars who have felt the dark side of reality TV, quickly discovering you can go out of favour as quickly as you went in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glen mills schools (Sep '11) Dec 27 Jmac 121
Click and check ths out.... Dec 15 Mama6 1
"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club? Dec 13 Someguy 1
jamie Finnefrock Nov '16 ok 1
French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Angrygirl 4
Poll Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07) Jul '16 Diego-619 118
News Public schools and your money (Jun '15) Mar '16 Just saying 223
See all Coatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coatesville Forum Now

Coatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Coatesville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,760 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC