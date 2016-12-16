TCHS students handcraft conference table

On Thursday December 8, 2016, A.M. students from the Coatesville Area School District and Bishop Shanahan High School in the TCHS Brandywine carpentry program helped to install the new executive conference table at the CCIU. The students got to be the one of the first people to sit at the executive conference table while their instructor, principal, the Director of Career, Technical & Customized Education Services and the Executive Director of the CCIU admire their work.

