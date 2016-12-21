'Shop With a Sheriff' to be held Saturday
A rarity: the sounds of real joy might just be heard in the aisles of the local Wal-Mart on Saturday, Dec. 3. More than 100 children from the Chester County Family Academy, a K-2 charter school in West Chester, will receive a law-enforcement escort to the store - highlighted by wailing sirens and flashing lights, for the "Third Annual Shop with the Sheriff." At the store, they will be treated to a coveted retail experience to ensure that they get the perfect gifts for their family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec 13
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov 28
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|He is Striving
|120
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|223
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC