Man struck, killed by off-duty police officer in Delaware
Police say a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he was hit by a car driven by an off-duty police officer in Delaware. Delaware State Police say Christopher Thompson of Coatesville, Pennsylvania was driving a pick-up truck that was pulling a 30-foot box trailer when he pulled onto the right hand shoulder to address a mechanical problem early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec 13
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov 28
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|He is Striving
|120
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|223
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC