Harrington Police Officer Strikes and Kills Man in Road
A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by an off-duty Harrington police officer on Route 12 in Felton. According to the Harrington Police Department, 32-year-old Christopher Thompson of Coatesville, PA, was driving a pick up truck pulling a a 30 foot box trailer on eastbound SR 12, east of Chimney Hill Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.
