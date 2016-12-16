End of development program is a lump of coal for Philly, Coatesville42 minutes ago
Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg. She has been a reporter at the Inquirersince 1996, covering city government, courts and neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden, and the governors and governments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Jmac
|121
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec 13
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov '16
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|223
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC