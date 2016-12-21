Eight players with local ties named DIII All-Americans
Eight players with ties to the region have been named DIII All-Americans by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. Rowan University landed two players on the list with sophomore forward Shane Doherty making the first team and sophomore defender Will Sjaastad appearing on the second team.
