8 accused of stealing 55 tons of nickel, worth $1 million
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced the material came from the international steel and mining company ArcelorMittal, which has a factory in South Coatesville. He said ArcelorMittal processes steel, and nickel is one of the main components, costing $8-$9 per pound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec 13
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov 28
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|He is Striving
|120
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|223
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC