16 And Pregnant star Valerie Fairman's parents blame fame for her death
The 16 And Pregnant star, 23, was found at a friend's house on December 21 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and her family have told TMZ they suspect she overdosed. As new tragic details emerge, it's now believed that the star had tried tirelessly to get clean and sort out her life for the sake of her young daughter.
