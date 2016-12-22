'16 and Pregnant' Star Valerie Fairman Dead of Presumed Overdose
Valerie's mom tells us she was at a friend's home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Wednesday when the friend repeatedly called for Valerie, who was in the bathroom, but she did not come out. We're told the friend broke down the door and found her unresponsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Click and check ths out....
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club?
|Dec 13
|Someguy
|1
|jamie Finnefrock
|Nov 28
|ok
|1
|French Creek Golf club in Elverson has gone dow... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Angrygirl
|4
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|He is Striving
|120
|Who is ruining american society? (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Diego-619
|118
|Public schools and your money (Jun '15)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|223
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC