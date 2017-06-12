2 die in Matagorda County crash 7 hours from now

2 die in Matagorda County crash 7 hou...

2 die in Matagorda County crash

Monday Jun 12

At 6:37 p.m., driver Virgil Lee Schroeder, 37, of Freeport, was traveling east on SH 35, about three miles east of Van Vleck, in a 1997 Chevrolet 1500, said Tracy Kowalik, Pierce Department of Public Safety communications operator. Schroeder failed to negotiate a right curve, which caused the vehicle to enter the median, begin a side skid and overturn multiple times.

