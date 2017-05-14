Elderly couple married 62 years die h...

Elderly couple married 62 years die holding hands

May 14, 2017

Tom and Delma Ledbetter passed away on April 21 at a hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. Their granddaughter Stephanie Rutkowske captured this picture of the couple holding hands as they passed.

