News of the Weird: Virtual fandom

Sep 2, 2016 Read more: Star Tribune

Phenomenal Japanese singer Hatsune Miku is coming off a sold-out, 10-city North American concert tour with high-energy audiences , except that "she" isn't real. Hatsune Miku is a projected hologram on stage singing and dancing, but her band is human.

