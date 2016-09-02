News of the Weird: Virtual fandom
Phenomenal Japanese singer Hatsune Miku is coming off a sold-out, 10-city North American concert tour with high-energy audiences , except that "she" isn't real. Hatsune Miku is a projected hologram on stage singing and dancing, but her band is human.
