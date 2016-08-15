In Russia, therea s a contest to get ...

In Russia, therea s a contest to get the most mosquito bites

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 15, 2016 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Irina Ilyukhina, nine years old, walked into a forest in the Russian town of Berezniki over the weekend, skin bare. Among the trees, she picked berries, a task required of those competing for the top-prize at one of Russia's most bizarre annual festivals, but collecting delicious fruit was just her vehicle for victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Thu Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec 12 dont matter 1
Quintana Music Thread (Apr '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
News Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12) Oct '16 Update 230
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Jul '16 Musikologist 2
Crystal from chilis (May '16) Jul '16 boo 2
See all Clute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clute Forum Now

Clute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Clute, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC