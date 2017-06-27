Women tells police boyfriend shot her in the head
Police in Clovis have arrested a 32-year-old man they said shot his girlfriend in the head during a fight. Police say the woman told them that Joshua C. Martinez shot her in the wrist and head while she was wrestling the gun from him.
