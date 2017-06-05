Will's tour set to close at Pentney

Singer-songwriter Will Banister is due to finish a tour of Britain at Pentney Bowls Club on Monday, June 26. From Clovis, New Mexico, Will made a stunning debut at the International Festival of Country Music in 2012 in Wembley. Douglas McPherson's review said: "The most memorable moment [of the festival] found 23-year- old Will Banister wowing the crowd with a sublimely straightforward Lovesick Blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lynn News.