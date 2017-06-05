Will's tour set to close at Pentney
Singer-songwriter Will Banister is due to finish a tour of Britain at Pentney Bowls Club on Monday, June 26. From Clovis, New Mexico, Will made a stunning debut at the International Festival of Country Music in 2012 in Wembley. Douglas McPherson's review said: "The most memorable moment [of the festival] found 23-year- old Will Banister wowing the crowd with a sublimely straightforward Lovesick Blues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lynn News.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption inside clovis detective dept (Dec '09)
|13 hr
|No name
|18
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|Wed
|valerieshade
|6
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Jun 3
|blah
|216
|stacy lucero (Aug '11)
|May 20
|What is it going ...
|5
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr '17
|Dirty curry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC