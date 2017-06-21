Portales next leg of water project

Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority board members voted Friday that the water pipeline to Portales will be the next phase of the Ute water pipeline project. ENMWUA Executive Director Justin Howalt told board members the water authority needed direction on which phase to work on next from Cannon Air Force Base, whether it be the pipeline to Clovis, the one to Melrose and Grady or the one to Portales.

