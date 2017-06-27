NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Helicopter Crash
On June 3, 2017, about 1750 central daylight time, a Robinson R44 II single-engine helicopter, N7091F, impacted terrain while maneuvering near Dimmitt, Texas. The private pilot, who was the sole occupant, sustained fatal injuries, and the helicopter sustained substantial damage.
