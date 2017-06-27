NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on F...

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Helicopter Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

On June 3, 2017, about 1750 central daylight time, a Robinson R44 II single-engine helicopter, N7091F, impacted terrain while maneuvering near Dimmitt, Texas. The private pilot, who was the sole occupant, sustained fatal injuries, and the helicopter sustained substantial damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) Jun 23 40ish 13
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
corruption inside clovis detective dept (Dec '09) Jun 8 No name 18
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) Jun 7 valerieshade 6
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jun 3 blah 216
stacy lucero (Aug '11) May '17 What is it going ... 5
Cannon afb (Sep '06) May '17 Missy1992 399
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC