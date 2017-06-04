Harvey Park ready to headline Jackson...

Harvey Park ready to headline Jackson's MMA Series XXII

Harvey Park is a Clovis, NM, native that is currently 7-1 in his professional MMA career. The 31-year-old is riding a 5 fight win streak coming into this main event bout on June 10th at Buffalo Thunder.

Clovis, NM

