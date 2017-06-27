Deputy arrested after using drugs taken in traffic stop
CLOVIS, N.M. A former Curry County Sheriff's deputy is on the opposite side of the law after reportedly misappropriating drugs taken during a traffic stop in Clovis back in March. Brandon Nolen, 31, was stripped of his badge and relived of his duties after being charged with several counts, including perjury, tampering with public records and possession of a controlled substance.
