Clovis PD arrest man suspected of shooting girlfriend in head

CLOVIS, N.M. Clovis police said on Friday that they arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring his girlfriend after she said they got into an argument. Joshua Martinez, 32 allegedly shot his girlfriend twice in the arm and head.

