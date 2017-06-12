Clovis PD arrest man suspected of shooting girlfriend in head
CLOVIS, N.M. Clovis police said on Friday that they arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring his girlfriend after she said they got into an argument. Joshua Martinez, 32 allegedly shot his girlfriend twice in the arm and head.
