Brumfield leaves water authority chair

Brumfield leaves water authority chair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Quay County Sun

Gayla Brumfield, outgoing chair of the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority, declined Thursday to pursue another term representing the city after her position ends this month. Mayor David Lansford - who served on the authority with Brumfield - and Commissioner Ladona Clayton will be Clovis' two representatives starting next month, following a unanimous vote by commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jun 3 blah 216
stacy lucero (Aug '11) May 20 What is it going ... 5
Cannon afb (Sep '06) May 9 Missy1992 399
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) May 8 Sabrina Avila 4
Poll Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11) May 7 Chris Nelson 34
Shanee wilcox Apr '17 Dirty curry 1
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Apr '17 40ish 7
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Curry County was issued at June 06 at 6:38PM MDT

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC