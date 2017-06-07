Brumfield leaves water authority chair
Gayla Brumfield, outgoing chair of the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority, declined Thursday to pursue another term representing the city after her position ends this month. Mayor David Lansford - who served on the authority with Brumfield - and Commissioner Ladona Clayton will be Clovis' two representatives starting next month, following a unanimous vote by commissioners.
