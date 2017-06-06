Broadview wind project cuts ribbon
Representatives of Pattern Energy Group Inc. last week announced the grand opening of the company's 324 megawatt Broadview Wind power facility and associated independent 35-mile, 345 kV Western Interconnect transmission line.
