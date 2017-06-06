Broadview wind project cuts ribbon

Broadview wind project cuts ribbon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Ruidoso News

Representatives of Pattern Energy Group Inc. last week announced the grand opening of the company's Broadview Wind power facility Broadview wind project cuts ribbon Representatives of Pattern Energy Group Inc. last week announced the grand opening of the company's Broadview Wind power facility Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2sP34ln Representatives of Pattern Energy Group Inc. last week announced the grand opening of the company's 324 megawatt Broadview Wind power facility and associated independent 35-mile, 345 kV Western Interconnect transmission line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) 5 hr 40ish 13
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
corruption inside clovis detective dept (Dec '09) Jun 8 No name 18
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) Jun 7 valerieshade 6
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jun 3 blah 216
stacy lucero (Aug '11) May '17 What is it going ... 5
Cannon afb (Sep '06) May '17 Missy1992 399
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC