Applications open for Family Cancer Rereat

Applications open for Family Cancer Retreat Cancer Services of New Mexico opens application period Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/27/applications-open-family-cancer-retreat/433217001/ Free educational program provides New Mexico's adult cancer patients/survivors and their loved ones with tools to better manage the disease The community of Deming does its part through the fundraising efforts of Cancer Support of Deming and Luna County, Inc. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Cancer Services of New Mexico's Fall 2017 Family Cancer Retreat will be held September 8-10, at the Marriott Pyramid North hotel in Albuquerque, NM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.