Century mark temperatures will impact Quay County mid-week once again following a record-breaking weekend of high temperatures for the area,... I've seen people on social media claiming the Bible doesn't bother to advocate any particular economic order. Supposedly, if a nation chooses... PORTALES - Tears were flowing Saturday night as Miss Las Cruces Taylor Rey, 22, was crowned the 2017 Miss New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.