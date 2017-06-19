New Mexico's American Veterans, AMVETS, are gathering in Clovis for their annual state convention this weekend. Posts from Albuquerque, Farmington, Shiprock, and Deming are scheduled to... Century mark temperatures will impact Quay County mid-week once again following a record-breaking weekend of high temperatures for the area,... I've seen people on social media claiming the Bible doesn't bother to advocate any particular economic order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.