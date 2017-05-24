Special legislative session starts today

The state Legislature reconvenes today in Santa Fe for another attempt to balance the budget - and this time, lawmakers hope, with a little more harmony and a little less second-guessing. A few of the legislators serving the communities of Clovis and Portales are in favor of reducing government spending over raising taxes, as is Gov. Susana Martinez, but it's still hard to say how or exactly when it will be worked out.

