New Mexico man convicted of shooting Clovis police officer
A New Mexico man who authorities say shot a Clovis police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Baca was convicted of aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Sat
|blah
|216
|stacy lucero (Aug '11)
|May 20
|What is it going ...
|5
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May 7
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr '17
|Dirty curry
|1
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|40ish
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC