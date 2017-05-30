New Mexico man convicted of shooting ...

New Mexico man convicted of shooting Clovis police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A New Mexico man who authorities say shot a Clovis police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Baca was convicted of aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Sat blah 216
stacy lucero (Aug '11) May 20 What is it going ... 5
Cannon afb (Sep '06) May 9 Missy1992 399
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) May 8 Sabrina Avila 4
Poll Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11) May 7 Chris Nelson 34
Shanee wilcox Apr '17 Dirty curry 1
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Apr '17 40ish 7
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC