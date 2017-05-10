From the A-J's Pages: Florists' Teleg...

From the A-J's Pages: Florists' Telegraph Delivery Association elects Clovis resident

Serbian and Croatian politicians in Bosnia-Herzegovina have conspired to carve up the newly independent republic, but new eruptions of ethnic fighting underscored the failings of a plan that ignores the interests of Bosnia's largest nationality, the Slavic Muslims. Graduation is approaching at Lubbock area high schools and soon-to-be graduates are making sure they have their caps and gowns ready.

