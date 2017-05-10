From the A-J's Pages: Florists' Telegraph Delivery Association elects Clovis resident
Serbian and Croatian politicians in Bosnia-Herzegovina have conspired to carve up the newly independent republic, but new eruptions of ethnic fighting underscored the failings of a plan that ignores the interests of Bosnia's largest nationality, the Slavic Muslims. Graduation is approaching at Lubbock area high schools and soon-to-be graduates are making sure they have their caps and gowns ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Misjudged
|215
|stacy lucero (Aug '11)
|May 20
|What is it going ...
|5
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May 7
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr 30
|Dirty curry
|1
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|40ish
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC