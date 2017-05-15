ENMU Blackwater Draw Museum Re-opens in New Location
The Blackwater Draw Museum at Eastern New Mexico University has re-opened at its new location in Lea Hall on the Portales campus. The new gallery is a dynamic work-in-progress featuring scientific research that has occurred at the Clovis site over the past 85 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May 7
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr 30
|Dirty curry
|1
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Apr 29
|Cali Gran
|213
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|40ish
|7
|To the person .
|Apr 18
|EasterBunny69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC