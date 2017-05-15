ENMU Blackwater Draw Museum Re-opens ...

ENMU Blackwater Draw Museum Re-opens in New Location

Monday May 8 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Blackwater Draw Museum at Eastern New Mexico University has re-opened at its new location in Lea Hall on the Portales campus. The new gallery is a dynamic work-in-progress featuring scientific research that has occurred at the Clovis site over the past 85 years.

