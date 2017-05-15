Conviction in scheme to smuggle drugs into Curry County jail

Prosecutors say a 42-year-old Clovis man faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on convictions stemming from a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Curry County jail. A jury in Clovis convicted Bernardo Baca on Friday of trafficking controlled substances, distribution of marijuana, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

