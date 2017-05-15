Conviction in scheme to smuggle drugs into Curry County jail
Prosecutors say a 42-year-old Clovis man faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on convictions stemming from a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Curry County jail. A jury in Clovis convicted Bernardo Baca on Friday of trafficking controlled substances, distribution of marijuana, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Sat
|blah
|216
|stacy lucero (Aug '11)
|May 20
|What is it going ...
|5
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May 7
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr '17
|Dirty curry
|1
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|40ish
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC