Air Force Major Honored for Bravery in Battle

Monday May 15

Monday Air Force Major William J. Mendel was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, NM. Major Mendel was a captain back in December of 2013 when he was serving in Djibouti, Africa.

