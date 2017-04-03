Report: Lead poisoning levels in some...

Report: Lead poisoning levels in some areas higher than Flint

Among the children tested for lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan at the height of the city's crisis, 5 percent of them showed elevated levels of lead. According to a study conducted by Reuters, many areas across the country, in fact, show much higher percentages.

