Police investigating double homicide in Clovis
Police in southeast New Mexico are investigating their second and third homicide this year. The Major Crimes Unit, which includes several law enforcement agencies in southeast New Mexico, was on scene in Clovis Thursday morning trying to piece together the two deaths.
