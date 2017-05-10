Police investigating double homicide ...

Police investigating double homicide in Clovis

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Police in southeast New Mexico are investigating their second and third homicide this year. The Major Crimes Unit, which includes several law enforcement agencies in southeast New Mexico, was on scene in Clovis Thursday morning trying to piece together the two deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Tue Missy1992 399
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) May 8 Sabrina Avila 4
Poll Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11) May 7 Chris Nelson 34
Shanee wilcox Apr 30 Dirty curry 1
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Apr 29 Cali Gran 213
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Apr 27 40ish 7
To the person . Apr 18 EasterBunny69 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC