Man, woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Ruidoso

Wednesday Apr 12

Clovis police say 35-year-old Kim Moore and 25-year-old Dominic Carver were arrested Wednesday and are awaiting extradition from Lincoln County. Authorities say the search for Moore has been ongoing since last December when she was convicted in Curry County District Court and then didn't report to jail.

