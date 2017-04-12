Man, woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Ruidoso
Clovis police say 35-year-old Kim Moore and 25-year-old Dominic Carver were arrested Wednesday and are awaiting extradition from Lincoln County. Authorities say the search for Moore has been ongoing since last December when she was convicted in Curry County District Court and then didn't report to jail.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr 30
|Dirty curry
|1
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Apr 29
|Cali Gran
|213
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|40ish
|7
|To the person .
|Apr 18
|EasterBunny69
|3
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|JNM
|398
