Illinois man to stand trial in 2003 killing in New Mexico
A 69-year-old Illinois man is about to go on trial in a New Mexico killing that authorities allege was motivated by robbery. William Hadix was arrested in September 2015 in Illinois' Cumberland County where he'd moved from Clovis several months after the 2003 shooting death of Jessie Clyde "J.C." Tucker.
