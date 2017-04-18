Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash South Of Cl...

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash South Of Clovis The crash is still under investigation.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Just before midnight April 1st, New Mexico State Police officers responded to U.S. 70 mile marker 434, south of Clovis, N.M., in reference to a fatal motor vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To the person . Apr 18 EasterBunny69 3
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Apr 11 Maximum Autism 212
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Mar 25 JNM 398
Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10) Mar 25 mackisback 2
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar '17 You need help 32
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar '17 JNM 10
Block masons needed Mar '17 Tyrone 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Curry County was issued at April 20 at 3:04PM MDT

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC