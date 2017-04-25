Clovis police: Toddler killed in house fire
Clovis Police Department say they went to a trailer house fire just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on Sixth near Georgia Street. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
