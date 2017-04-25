Clovis child dies in early-morning fire
A 2-year-old child has died following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Clovis, N.M., according to reports from the Clovis Police and Fire Departments. First responders were called to the scene at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East 6th Street, with the caller saying a trailer home was on fire and that children were inside.
