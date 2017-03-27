a "

a "

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Quay County Sun

City Commissioners appointed a new commissioner for District 5 on the same night three out of four of the current commissioners were notified they will be part of a recall election. "It was not an... The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from March 18 through March 24: a Owen Apache, 20, warrant a James Martinez, 46, warrant a Johnny Martinez, 36, warrant a Orlando Deherrera, 50, warrant a Melissa... LOGAN - Andy Jackson was on the porch, calling his wife, Connie, to come look at the clouds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Mar 25 JNM 398
Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10) Mar 25 mackisback 2
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
To the person . Mar 11 Egged Out 2
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Mar 10 JNM 211
Block masons needed Mar '17 Tyrone 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC