City Commissioners appointed a new commissioner for District 5 on the same night three out of four of the current commissioners were notified they will be part of a recall election. "It was not an... The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from March 18 through March 24: a Owen Apache, 20, warrant a James Martinez, 46, warrant a Johnny Martinez, 36, warrant a Orlando Deherrera, 50, warrant a Melissa... LOGAN - Andy Jackson was on the porch, calling his wife, Connie, to come look at the clouds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.